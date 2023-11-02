AEW Dynamite rating for MJF and The Acclaimed vs. Bullet Club Gold

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 838,000 viewers for TBS, according to Robert Seidman of Substack.com/@sportstvratings. The viewership count was up from the 774,000 viewership total from last week’s show.
Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.28 rating in 18-49 demo, up from last week’s 0.24 rating in the same demo. The deciding game of the World Series delivered 11.481 viewers for Fox. Tuesday’s Halloween edition of NXT finished with 674,000 viewers a 0.20 rating and also ran opposite a World Series game. The November 2, 2022 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 911,000 viewers and a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic.
