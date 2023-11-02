AEW Dynamite rating for MJF and The Acclaimed vs. Bullet Club Gold

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 838,000 viewers for TBS, according to Robert Seidman of Substack.com/@sportstvratings. The viewership count was up from the 774,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.28 rating in 18-49 demo, up from last week’s 0.24 rating in the same demo. The deciding game of the World Series delivered 11.481 viewers for Fox. Tuesday’s Halloween edition of NXT finished with 674,000 viewers a 0.20 rating and also ran opposite a World Series game. The November 2, 2022 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 911,000 viewers and a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic.