ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.

-“Grizzled Young Veterans” James Drake and Zack Gibson and “The Infantry” Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean vs. “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin and “The Kingdom” Matt Taven and Mike Bennett

-Lance Archer vs. Aaron Solo

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Marti Belle in a Pure Rules match

-Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty in action

-Miyu Yamashita in action

Powell’s POV: Portions of this episode were taped in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and Detroit, Michigan. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews of ROH on HonorClub are available the day after the show streams, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).