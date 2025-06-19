TNA Impact and ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE Raw, Smackdown, and Impact grades, TNA anniversary, Tyson Dux, Wahoo McDaniel

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling is simulcast tonight on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. The show features Trick Williams, Steve Maclin, Nic Nemeth, Ryan Nemeth, and Moose vs. Joe Hendry, Elijah, Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz, and Mike Santana in a Champions Challenge match. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The Ring of Honor show will stream tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available over the weekend, along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a B- grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 36 percent of the vote. A finished second with 28 percent of the vote. C was a close third with 26 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 31 percent of the vote. A finished second with 26 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-The first TNA show was held on June 19, 2002, in Birmingham, Alabama, at Von Braun Center.

-Tyson Dux (Tyson Moody) is 47.

-The late Ed “Wahoo” McDaniel was born on June 19, 1938. He died at age 63 on April 18, 2002, of complications from diabetes and renal failure.