TNA Impact preview: Champions Challenge set for tonight’s anniversary show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s TNA Impact television show.

-Trick Williams, Steve Maclin, Nic Nemeth, Ryan Nemeth, and Moose vs. Joe Hendry, Elijah, Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz, and Mike Santana in a Champions Challenge match

-Sami Callihan vs. Eric Young

-Masha Slamovich and Lei Ying Lee vs. Ash By Elegance and Heather By Elegance

“Order 4” Mustafa Ali, Tasha Steelz, Jason Hotch, and John Skyler hold a summit

-TNA celebrates 23 years

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on June 7, 2025, in Tempe, Arizona at Mullet Center. TNA Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).