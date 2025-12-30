NXT TV results (12/30): Moore’s review of Ethan Page vs. Moose for the NXT North American Championship, Ricky Saints vs. Je’Von Evans, OTM vs. Swipe Right

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Taped December 17, 2025, in Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center

Aired December 30, 2025, on The CW Network (Netflix internationally)

Arrival shots of Ricky Saints and Je’Von Evans were shown… Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer… Entrances for the opening match took place…

1. “All Ego” Ethan Page vs. Moose for the NXT North American Championship. Page jumped Moose before the bell. After the bell rang, Moose hit Page with a Spear and Page ducked to ringside. Moose dragged Page’s shoulder into the ring post. Page hit Moose with a dropkick heading into break.[c]

Page was dominating back from break. Page came back with a suplex. Moose hit Page with a uranage and a senton. Moose put Page down with the Go to Hell powerbomb for a nearfall. Moose and Page traded hands and fists. Page hit Moose with a high kick for a nearfall. Moose dumped Page to ringside with a dropkick. Moose Speared Page through the barricade at ringside. Moose hit Page with a spear while selling his arm.

Page got hit foot on the bottom rope for the rope break. Page backdropped Moose on the ring steps. Page hit Moose with a diving fist for a two count. Page hit Moose with a Twisted Grin for the win.

Ethan Page defeated Moose via pinfall in 7:49 of on-air time to retain the NXT North American Championship.

Vic and Booker checked in on commentary. They sent the show to the Male Superstar of the year award…

John’s Thoughts: What aired of the match was good. It would be good to see Moose elevated in TNA, as he’s the guy who can go in the ring and can put on those over-the-top matches that TNA has been missing since Mike Bailey and Josh Alexander left. As for Page, I continue to like that NXT pushes him with clean wins as a heel, as it makes it more meaningful when he loses.

Izzi Dame was shown ranting to Shawn Spears and Niko Vance about Chainsaw Tatum from last week. Shawn Spears told Tatum she doesn’t know the horrors that Tatum can do? Izzi marched off… [c]

Kendal Grey was laid out backstage with Wren Sinclair yelling for help…

Izzi Dame was in the ring alone calling out Tatum Paxley and bragging about betraying Tatum. Tatum made her entrance. Tatum said she learned a lot from Izzi. Tatum said she listened to Izzi’s advice. She said she felt everything and needs to say, “I’m sorry, that you’re just so insecure.” Tatum said Izzi’s insecurity is a cop out. She said she doesn’t need friends like Izzi, she needs friends like the fans. Izzi said if Tatum were still listening, she’ll still be champion.

Tatum said that when she’s rotting in the dirt, the bugs will scream over what her memory will be of what she does to Izzi at New Year’s Evil. Izzi said she’ll beat Tatum again and playtime is over. Tatum said it’s not over until she says it is. Izzi tried to jump Tatum from behind, but Tatum saw it coming and hit Izzi with the Cemetery Drive…

John’s Thoughts: Fine enough segment, but I still feel this feud was rushed and is undercooked. Hey, Tatum said no dolls next week, so that’s a plus!

Fatal Influence were shown walking backstage…[c] Entrance for the next match took place…

2. NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne (w/Fallon Henley, Lainey Reid) vs. Wren Sinclair in a non-title match. Jayne started with a clothesline and a senton, also yelling Wren is a loser. Wren came back with some wristholds. Jayne hit Wren with a short-arm clothesline for two count. Wren rolled up Jayne for a two count. Wren focused her attack on Jacy’s injured shoulder. Fallon’s distraction got Jacy the advantage heading into break. [c]

Wren came back with a drop toehold and right hands. Wren rallied with clotheslines and a suplex for a nearfall. Jacy came back with a running knee for a two count. Wren put Jacy in a modified Front Chancery into an armbar. Jacy recovered and hit Wren with a Rolling Encore for the win.

NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne defeated Wren Sinclair via pinfall in 7:13 of on-air time in a non-title match.

Fatal Influence put the boots to Sinclair after the match. Kendal Grey ran out and cleared Fatal Influence from the ring. Jacy ended up tapping out to Grey’s crossarm breaker…

Joe Hendry was tuning his voice backstage… [c]

“Say his name and he appears! I believe in Joe Hendry! Clap clap!”. Joe Hendry made his entrance for his concert segment. Hendry talked about 2025 being a big year for him where he won the TNA championship, appeared at the Royal Rumble, wrestled Randy Orton at WrestleMania, and ultimately joined NXT. He then told the fans to clap along with his song. Joe sung about NXT’s successful women’s division and how Je’Von Evans had a good year.

Tony D’Angelo was shown in the background watching the concert. Hendry made sure to plug The CW in his song. Hendry trash talked Trick Williams and said Ricky Saints has acted like a bitch since he lost the title. Hendry also sang about how no one knew who DarkState was until he made them famous.

DarkState then made their entrance through the crowd. DarkState put the boots to Hendry and then hit him with a Shield Bomb. Joseph wondered what D’Angelo’s intensions were before DarkState arrived…

John’s Thoughts: Fine iteration of the Joe Hendry concert, but Dark State isn’t really the strongest foil to Hendry yet. I think they can get there if they give Saquon Shugars the mic, but they seem to want to use it as a standard vehicle for Dion Lennox.

NXT GM Ava entered her office and found a crying Blake Monroe in it. Ava said “The Glamour” needs to show up to win her title back. Blake did a pose and then walked out of the office…

Tavion Heights made his entrance… [c]

Instagram videos from Matt Cardona (Zach Ryder), Elijah (Elias), Stacks, Mike Santana, Mara Sade, and Hank Walker and Tank Ledger were shown with all them chiming in with thoughts on the Oba Femi vs. Leon Slater title match that headlines New Year’s Evil…

Lexis King made his entrance…

3. Tavion Heights vs. Lexis King in a three-minute WWE Speed Tournament match. Heights hit King with a Belly to Belly for the win.

Tavion Heights defeated Lexis King via pinfall in 0:08 to advance to the finals of the WWE Speed Tournament.

Jasper Troy showed up to taunt Heights after the match…

Oba Femi vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Trick Williams from Stand and Deliver won match of the year. Ricky Saints was shown warming up backstage… [c]

John’s Thoughts: There goes the top heel in TNA losing in eight seconds. I kid (though it is weird seeing the undercard guys in NXT presented as main event “invaders” in TNA). A harmless eight seconds. I kinda hope Troy wins short matches, but my guess is they give him a little time against mat technician Heights.

Entrances for the next match took place…

4. “OTM” Bronco Nima and Lucien Price vs. “Swipe Right” Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes (w/Jackson Drake). Price no-sold Swipe Right’s strikes. Nima tagged in and hit Smokes with a clothesline for a two count. Baylor tagged in and ate a side slam from Nima. Price tagged in and got a two count. Nima tagged in and hit a single leg stomp. Smokes broke the pin. Nima tossed Drake in the ring. Smokes hit Nima with a Chop Block to give Baylor a two count.

Balor worked on Nima with methodical offense. Nima hit Baylor with a Gourd Buster and tagged in Price. Price took down all three Vanity Project members. Nima hit Smokes with an assisted Alabama Slam for the win.

“OTM” Bronco Nima and Lucien Price defeated “Swipe Right” Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes via pinfall in 4:38.

John’s Thoughts: A fine enough showing for OTM as babyfaces. I’ve always been a fan of the “out tha mud” concept, and it should be a good babyface gimmick. Let these guys talk because I saw that they have that ability while they were on Level Up. Swipe Right and Jackson Drake should also be in line for a call-up from Evolve to NXT, especially with main roster call-ups happening soon.

Jordynne Grace wore her giant glasses while giving Thea Hail advice. Hail asked Grace to be in her corner for her match against Blake Monroe next week. Grace gave in, then had to grit her teeth while Hail hugged her.. [c]

Vic Joseph ran through next week’s advertised New Years Evil card… Je’Von Evans made his entrance… [c] Ricky Saints made his entrance…

5. Je’Von Evans vs. Ricky Saints. Evans attacked Saints before the bell. Evans hit Saints with a suplex into a superkick for a two count. Saints dropkicked the calf of Evans to turn the tide. Saints focused his attack on the calf of Evans. Saints tossed Evans into the barricade to break it. Saints worked on Evans with methodical offense. Evans took out Saints with a top rope dive at ringside. Evans pummeled Saints at ringside. Evans hit Saints with a slingshot clothesline for a two count.

Ricky came back with a drop toehold and then slammed Evans to ringside.[c]

Saints put Evans in a guillotine. Evans reversed it with a Suplex. Evans hit Ricky with a Superman Punch and overhead kick for a two count. Evans hit Ricky with a Tornado DDT and Knee Plus for a good nearfall. Ricky used a knee to block a dive and hit Evans with a Power Bomb for a nearfall. Evans took out Ricky with a dive at ringside. Evans hit Ricky with a frog splash for a nearfall.

Ricky tripped Evans off the ropes and got a two count because the ref caught his legs on the ropes. Ricky hit Evans with a Tornado DDT for a nearfall. Evans countered a spear with a cutter. Evans went for an OG Cutter, but accidentally hit the referee. REF BUMP!!!! Ricky recovered and punted Evans in the balls. Ricky hit Evans with Roshambo for the victory.

Ricky Saints defeated Je’Von Evans via pinfall in 12:30 of on-air time.

Ricky Saints celebrated his win to close the show….

John’s Thoughts: A good match with a solid variation of the ref bump, in the babyface being over zealous. Ricky picking up the win makes sense coming off his heel turn and it also looks like Je’Von is main roster bound based on how they’ve been hyping him up on the main shows. Oba is being hyped on the main shows too, so I wouldn’t be surprised if Ricky is being built to be the heel champion of the brand as soon as the next PLE (Leon Slater winning the NXT title would be nice, but I don’t expect NXT to pull the NXT-TNA trigger on him).

Overall, this was a decent year end show. Nothing too worth going out of your way to watch, but also not a waste of time. The end of the year award winners were who you would expect in a popularity contest, heels don’t win of course. Jason Powell will be filling in for me with our weekly same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Let us know what you thought of the show by grading it below.