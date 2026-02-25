TNA and GLOW stars on Friday’s “Up All Night” with Rhonda Shear

CategoriesInterview Highlights MISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following press release was issued to promote Friday’s “Up All Night” with Rhonda Shear featuring guests Nic Nemeth and Jeanne “Hollywood” Basone.

Wednesday, February 25, 2026/Tampa, FL — Up All Night, the cult-favorite late-night movie showcase hosted by actress/comedienne Rhonda Shear that lit up the USA Network from 1989 to 1998, is back and can now be seen bi-monthly on YouTube.

And on Friday, February 27th at 10:00PM ET comes a special themed Up All Night wrestling episode, RHONDAMANIA, which has Rhonda inviting wrestling icons including Nic Nemeth and GLOW’s Jeanne “Hollywood” Basone competing in 6 rounds of hilarious competitions all taking place in a full size wrestling ring within Rhonda’s bedroom. Viewers can watch the show at: https://kingsofhorror.com/upallnight or https://rhondashearupallnight.com/

Here Is The Teaser Trailer For RHONDAMANIA – https://drive.google.com/file/d/1evPH9BMRzPax-t0dh-KDM9HuFMf5psKb/view?usp=drivesdk

Rhonda remarked, “Nic was so down to earth, pure pro on camera, and naturally funny. He was a total champ both in the ring in a comedy sketch. I was really honored to get him onboard. And did I mention, he is drop dead gorgeous!”

“As for Hollywood, she is just as beautiful as she was when she was on the original GLOW team which was a trailer blazer. Jeanne is the face and embodiment of female wrestling.”

“I can’t wait to have them both back in the show. The fans are already buzzing about their first appearance, “Rhonda added.

“I can’t believe Up All Night premiered 30 years ago—this new incarnation is going to blow my longtime fans out of the water—and trust me, we will be dragging a whole new generation into some late-night chaos they didn’t know they needed,” exclaimed Shear.

The Up All Night revival which premiered last Halloween comes through a partnership between Shear Enterprises, LLC and Horror Online Video Store Experience, Kings of Horror.

Powell’s POV: Guys, if your lady will let you put a full-sized wrestling ring in your bedroom, I’m not sure if you should put a ring on her finger or encourage her to seek psychiatric care. The show could be fun or corny. I guess there’s only one way to find out.

