AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Claudio Castagnoli vs. Brody King in a Continental Classic gold league match

-Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal

Powell’s POV: MJF, Adam Cole, and Kyle O’Reilly indicated that they will be in the battle royal. Dynamite will be live from Fishers, Indiana at Fishers Event Center. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews of Dynamite are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).