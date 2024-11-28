What's happening...

AEW Collision lineup: The card for the Saturday afternoon edition

November 28, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

-Hangman Page vs. Wheeler Yuta

-Kazuchika Okada vs. Daniel Garcia in a Continental Classic blue league match

-Kyle Fletcher vs. The Beast Mortos in a Continental Classic blue league match

-Will Ospreay vs. Juice Robinson in a Continental Classic blue league match

Powell’s POV: Collision was taped on Wednesday in Chicago, Illinois at Wintrust Arena. The show airs Saturday on TNT at 3CT/4ET. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

