05/20 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Jon Moxley vs. 10 in a non-title match, Rey Fenix vs. Orange Cassidy, Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara, MJF vs. Marko Stunt, Nyla Rose and Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander, the final push for AEW Double Or Nothing 

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Jon Moxley vs. 10 in a non-title match, Rey Fenix vs. Orange Cassidy, Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara, MJF vs. Marko Stunt, Nyla Rose and Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander, the final push for AEW Double Or Nothing, and more (25:56)…

Click here for the May 20 AEW Dynamite audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jake Barnett co-hosting the Boom and Dot Net Weekly combo show. Jason and Jake discuss Becky Lynch announcing her pregnancy, Alberto Del Rio being accused of sexual assault, WWE's IC Title tournament, Mike Tyson appearing at AEW Double Or Nothing, Undertaker's Last Ride documentary, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV thoughts, and more...

