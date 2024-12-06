WWE Smackdown preview: The card for tonight’s Survivor Series WarGames fallout episode

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Elektra Lopez in a Triple Threat U.S. Title tournament match

Powell’s POV: Bayley will face Chelsea Green in the tournament semifinals, and the winner of Naomi vs. Stratton vs. Lopez will face Michin in the other semifinal match. The tournament final will take place on the December 14 Saturday Night’s Main Event special on NBC.

Smackdown will be live from Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center.