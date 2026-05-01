WWE Smackdown preview: Ricky Saints’ debut set for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-WWE Champion Cody Rhodes opens the show

-Paige and Brie Bella vs. Nia Jax and Lash Legend for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Charlotte Flair vs. Jacy Jayne

-Ricky Saints debuts

-Jacob Fatu appears

-Sami Zayn speaks

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Tulsa, Oklahoma, at BOK Center. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs Fridays on USA Network (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).