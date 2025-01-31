WWE Royal Rumble, WWE Smackdown and AEW Collision coverage, Fit Finlay, Ray Odyssey, Giant Gonzalez, Giant Baba

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The WWE Royal Rumble premium live event will be held on Saturday in Indianapolis, Indiana at Lucas Oil Stadium. The show features men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches and Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens in a ladder match for the WWE Championship. Join me for my live review of the Rumble as it streams on Peacock (or Netflix internationally) starting with pre-show notables at 3CT/4ET or the main card at the early start time of 5CT/6ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same night audio review that will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Smackdown is live from Indianapolis, Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The show features the final push for the Royal Rumble. Join me for my weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Saturday’s AEW Collision was taped on Wednesday in Huntsville, Alabama at VBC Probst Arena. The show includes Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler in a Mid-South Street Fight. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show is simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET on TNT. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews of Collision are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Smackdown and Saturday’s Royal Rumble in Indianapolis. If you are going to a show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-David “Fit” Finlay is 67.

-Ray Odyssey (Ray Samalonis) is 57.

-The late Giant Gonzalez (Jorge Gonzalez) was born on January 31, 1966. He died on September 22, 2010 at age 44 due to complications from diabetes.

-Shohei “Giant” Baba died of cancer at age 61 on January 31, 1999.