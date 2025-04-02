WWE Speed – Michin vs. Shayna Bazler

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring Michin vs. Shayna Bazler in the first round of a four-woman tournament for a shot at the WWE Women’s Speed Championship held by Candice LeRae. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

TODAY on #WWESpeed! It’s @QoSBaszler vs. Michin for a spot in the Semifinals! Who will move one step closer to challenging @CandiceLeRae for the #WWESpeed Championship? pic.twitter.com/YqiAE2pCHm — WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2025

Powell’s POV: Michin won the match and will face Sol Ruca next week for a shot at the WWE Women’s Speed Championship. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media with occasional Friday and Saturday episodes.