WWE Fastlane lineup (live coverage tonight): The full card for tonight’s PLE

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Fastlane event that will be held tonight in Indianapolis, Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

-John Cena and LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso

-Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing match for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Iyo Sky vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Championship

-Damian Priest and Finn Balor vs. Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

-Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins vs. Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, and a mystery partner

Powell’s POV: Lashley and The Street Profits took out Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde on Friday’s Smackdown, prompting Rey to tell Escobar that he would make a phone call. Join me for my live review of Fastlane as the show streams on Peacock on Saturday beginning with a Kickoff Show match or the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).