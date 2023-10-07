WWE Fastlane lineup (live coverage tonight): The full card for tonight’s PLE

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the WWE Fastlane event that will be held tonight in Indianapolis, Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
-John Cena and LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso
-Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing match for the World Heavyweight Championship
-Iyo Sky vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Championship
-Damian Priest and Finn Balor vs. Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles
-Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins vs. Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, and a mystery partner
Lashley and The Street Profits took out Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde on Friday's Smackdown, prompting Rey to tell Escobar that he would make a phone call.
