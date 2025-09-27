AEW Collision lineup: The card for tonight’s live show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Kyle Fletcher vs. Komander for the TNT Championship

-Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Daniel Garcia vs. Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly, and Matt Menard

-Hook and Eddie Kingston vs. Big Bill and Bryan Keith

-Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. “Swirl” Blake Christian and Lee Johnson

-Jamie Hayter vs. Julia Hart

Powell’s POV: Caster and Bowens were not billed as The Acclaimed on the match graphic that was shown on Dynamite. Collision will be live from Huntington, West Virginia, at Marshall Health Network Arena. The show will be simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).