WWE Smackdown results (7/4): Powell’s review of KOTR winner Cody Rhodes and QOTR winner Jade Cargill’s appearances, Tiffany Stratton chooses her challenger for Evolution

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,350)

Taped June 30, 2025, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena

Simulcast July 4, 2025, on USA Network and internationally on Netflix

[Hour One] Joe Tessitore welcomed viewers to the show while a shot aired of Solo Sikoa arriving in the back of a white SUV while showing off the U.S. Championship. Jacob Fatu attacked Solo. Tonga Loa and JC Mateo exited the SUV and went after Fatu, who left them both lying. Security intervened, and then Smackdown general manager Nick Aldis arrived and told Fatu that it was enough…

Cody Rhodes made his entrance while being introduced by ring announcer Mark Nash as the King of the Ring tournament winner. Wade Barrett joined Tessitore on commentary while they hyped Cody challenging John Cena for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam.

Cody stood in the middle of the ring and held his KOTR crown while asking the crowd what they wanted to talk about. Cody pointed out a fan named Cam who is battling leukemia and asked the crowd to give it up for him.

Cody said KOTR stands for where we’ve been and where we’re going. He mentioned past kings Booker T, Bret Hart, Steve Austin, and Triple H (no love for King Mabel?!?), then spoke about facing Cena.

Randy Orton’s entrance theme interrupted Cody. Orton walked out in non-wrestling attire while the fans sang his entrance theme. Once in the ring, Orton recalled telling Cody that he would do whatever it took to win KOTR. He said he had Cody dead to rights at Clash of Champions and “was about to rearrange your skull, brother, but I hesitated.”

Orton said Cody didn’t hesitate; he pulled the trigger. Orton said he won’t forget it, but he respects Cody for doing it. Orton told Cody to promise him that he would go to SummerSlam and kick John Cena’s ass. Cody nodded.

Drew McIntyre’s entrance music played, and he came out wearing a “Bored At Work” t-shirt. McIntyre said Cody and Orton sounded like they were telling the other to hang up first in a cutesy manner. “Thank God the alpha has returned,” McIntrye said.

McIntyre told Orton that he lost the battle to Cody because he lost the psychological battle long before the match. McIntyre said Cody spoke about how much he respected Orton and buttered him up before sticking a knife in his back.

McIntyre entered the ring and recalled how Cody was relentless on Orton’s surgically repaired back. McIntyre asked Orton what happened to him while recalling that Orton passed on a chance to punt Cody’s head. McIntyre said the legend of Orton is dead.

McIntyre told Cody that he wants him to win at SummerSlam and be the next WWE Champion. McIntyre spoke about how he and Cody have had parallel careers. He said he wants Cody to win the title so he can rip it out of his hands.

“I won’t hesitate, unlike somebody,” McIntyre said before turning toward Orton, who dropped him with an RKO. Orton got face-to-face with Cody and then showed a look of anguish before exiting the ring…

Powell’s POV: It’s great to see McIntyre back for the first time since he lost a cage match to Damian Priest on Saturday Night’s Main Event in late May. He picked up right where he left off by being the brutally honest heel. I also enjoyed the tension between Cody and Orton, and the way Orton played it like he knew there was truth in what McIntyre said.

Footage aired from earlier in the day of Charlotte Flair speaking with Nick Aldis. Flair assumed that Tiffany Stratton would choose to face her at SummerSlam. Aldis said he had a different title match in mind for Flair. He brought up Flair and a partner competing in a Triple Threat tag match to earn a spot in the WWE Women’s Tag Team match at Evolution.

Alexa Bliss showed up to answer Flair’s question about who her partner would be. Bliss acknowledged that they are not friends. Flair eventually agreed to team with Bliss, but warned her not to get in her way…

Piper Niven and Alba Fyre made their entrance with Chelsea Green for the Triple Threat tag team match heading into a commercial break… [C]

A Superman movie trailer aired with WWE footage mixed in…

Drew McIntyre was shown walking backstage when he approached Nick Aldis. McIntyre said Randy Orton struck first, and he wanted him in the ring. Aldis said Orton left the building, but McIntyre can face him on Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Jacob Fatu showed up and then had a brief staredown with McIntyre, who made his exit. Aldis told Fatu that he could have two members of Solo Sikoa’s crew if he could find a tag team partner. Jimmy Uso showed up after Aldis walked away, and ended up shaking hands with Fatu…

Charlotte Flair made her entrance, and then Alexa Bliss followed with the awful Lilly doll…

1. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. B-Fab and Michin vs. Alba Fyre and Piper Niven (w/Chelsea Green) in a Triple Threat for a spot in the four-way match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles at Evolution. The B-Fab and Michin entrances were not televised. Michin performed a clunky suicide dive onto Flair and Bliss at ringside. Aldis noted that Michin had a rough landing because her feet hit the ropes when she dove through them. Niven hit a cannonball off the apron onto B-Fab and Michin, and then Fyre performed a Swanton-style dive onto Flair and Bliss on the floor. [C]

Flair performed a chop block on B-Fab and then set up for her finisher, but B-Fab kicked Flair into her corner, where Bliss tagged herself in. Bliss had a run of offense on various opponents. Bliss set up B-Fab for Sister Abigail, but Michin broke it up with a superkick. Fyre hit a Destroyer on Michin.

B-Fab put Fyre down with a uranage slam. Niven hit B-Fab with a Blackhole Slam. Niven helped Fyre to her feet and then held B-Fab while Fyre went up top. Bliss knocked Fyre off the ropes. Flair speared Niven and placed her next to Fyre.

Flair walked across both opponents and then went to the ropes and patted Bliss on the head, which the referee counted as a tag. Flair moonsaulted onto both women, but the referee didn’t count. Flair chased Green off the apron. Bliss hit Twisted Bliss on Niven and Fyre, and then pinned Fyre to win the match.

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss defeated B-Fab and Michin, and Alba Fyre and Piper Niven in a Triple Threat in roughly 8:00 to earn a spot in the four-way match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles at Evolution.

After the match, Flair hugged Bliss and then immediately pulled back…

Powell’s POV: I’m not sure where the Flair and Bliss alliance is headed, but it’s nice to see Flair doing something other than the basic Queen routine.

Footage aired from earlier in the day of Nick Aldis scolding The Street Profits, DIY, Fraxiom, Los Garza, and the Motor City Machine Guns over last week’s WWE Tag Team Title match involving The Wyatt Sicks. DIY made excuses for losing to Andrade and Rey Fenix, which led to Fraxiom stepping up and saying they could do a better job.

After Aldis booked Fraxiom vs. Andrade and Fenix, he said the Wyatt Sicks were here to stay. Aldis said that four members of the remaining teams would face The Wyatt Sicks in an eight-man tag match…

The Wyatt Sicks made their entrance heading into a break… [C]

2. “The Wyatt Sicks” Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, and Joe Gacy (wNikki Cross) vs. Montez Ford, Chris Sabin, Johnny Gargano, and Berto in an eight-man tag match. The makeshift team’s entrances were not televised. Ford jumped off the apron, but Rowan caught him by the neck and shoved him into a superkick from Lumis. [C]

Sabin took a lot of punishment. Rowan let Sabin crawl toward his corner to tag out, but Gargano dropped off the apron to avoid being tagged. Rowan worked over Sabin and finished him off with an Iron Claw Slam that led to the three count…

“The Wyatt Sicks” Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, and Joe Gacy defeated Montez Ford, Chris Sabin, Johnny Gargano, and Berto in roughly 10:00 in an eight-man tag match.

Powell’s POV: Lumis and Gacy look so much better than they did in their first match back. This was fine for what it was, and I like that Gargano bailed on Sabin, which should reignite the DIY vs. MCMG feud.

U.S. Champion Giulia was featured in a promo video with subtitles. She spoke about how blue flames don’t flicker and burn everything down, and taking her title to new heights…

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton made her entrance. Before a break, a Michael Cole-narrated Independence Day video package aired… [C]

[Hour Two] Tessitore and Barrett officially added Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre to the Saturday Night’s Main Event card…

Tiffany Statton stood in the ring and spoke about how there had been a target on her back ever since she won the WWE Women’s Championship. She spoke about beating Nia Jax in a street fight last week, and how she will face Jade Cargill at SummerSlam. Stratton recalled Iyo Sky selecting her own opponent for Evolution on Raw, and said she would do the same.

Jade Cargill’s entrance interrupted Stratton. Cargill came out holding the Queen of the Ring crown. Jade gave Stratton respect for beating Jax, and then boasted that she beat one of the best in Asuka to win QOTR. Jade said she would win the title at SummerSlam regardless of who entered as champion. Stratton said she had a surprise.

Trish Stratus made her entrance. Stratton said she would like to face Trish at WWE Evolution. Jade said it didn’t matter if she faced Stratton or a legend at SummerSlam. Trish said she didn’t expect Stratton to offer her a title match.

Trish spoke about how WWE Evolution represents everything “we fought for back in the day.” She said they used to have one women’s match per card, but now they will have an entire card filled with incredibly talented women.

Trish talked about how Stratton gave her a special moment by allowing her to wrestle in front of her children. Trish said her kids have never seen her as a champion in the ring. Trish said being an eight-time champion had a nice ring to it.

Stratton told Trish that it wouldn’t be easy. “It’s not the Attitude Era anymore,” Stratton said. Trish said she wants the fight because she’s been known to evolve. Stratton said Trish and Jade would realize that the WWE Universe runs on Tiffy Time…

Powell’s POV: A decent segment that played to a crowd that seemed to be fading. This show was taped right after Monday’s Raw, so it was a long night for the fans. It’s not like the crowd was dead. They popped for the entrances and seemed happy to see Trish, but they just weren’t as lively as I think they would have been under different circumstances.

A video aired with Solo Sikoa sitting at a table with his U.S. Championship belt on top of it while JC Mateo and Tonga Loa stood by. Solo introduced Talla Tonga as the newest member of his family. Solo said they are nothing like The Bloodline. He said they are stronger and more dangerous than ever. Solo told the Tonga duo to stay back while he and Mateo would take care of Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso. Solo said his family was complete…

Tessitore hyped Fraxiom vs. Andrade and Rey Fenix… [C] Tessitore set up another Superman trailer…

Powell’s POV: First AEW Dynamite and now WWE Smackdown. The new Superman is a pro wrestling whore! I’d like to see that one on opening weekend, but that’s unlikely considering we have four shows next Saturday and Sunday.

Trish Stratus was walking backstage when she encountered Jade Cargill, who was cordial while saying that she loves that Trish has a title match at Evolution. Jade said that if Trish wins, she’d see her. Trish said she’d see her at SummerSlam and then made her exit.

Naomi hit Jade from behind with the Money in the Bank briefcase. “You should have proceeded with caution,” Naomi said before laughing and leaving. Nick Aldis checked on Jade, who demanded that he give her a match with Naomi. Aldis said he wanted to get her to the trainers and then they could talk about it…

Rey Fenix and Andrade made their entrance while Fraxiom was already inside the ring…

3. Rey Fenix and Andrade vs. “Fraxiom” Axiom and Nathan Frazer. Frazer hit a suicide dive on Andrade. Axiom hit one on the other side of the ring on Fenix. The Fraxiom duo repeated their dives. [C] Axiom tagged in before Frazer superplexed Fenix. Axiom hit the Golden Ratio on Fenix and went for the pin, but Adrade broke it up. [C]

Late in the match, Frazer hit a Phoenix Splash on Andrade and had him beat, but Fenix broke up the pin. Andrade dropped Frazer with a back elbow. Fenix hit Adios Amigos on Axiom. Fenix dove over Andrade and Frazier to hit a dive on Felix on the floor. Andrade hit The Message on Frazer and then pinned him…

Rey Fenix and Andrade defeated “Fraxiom” Axiom and Nathan Frazer in roughly 17:00.

Powell’s POV: A good match that ate up a lot of television time. I’m not sure why the established tag teams are suddenly putting over the Wyatt Sicks and now Andrade and Fenix, but I hope they’ll find a way to move a couple of the talented Smackdown tag teams to Raw.

Backstage, Damian Priest approached Aleister Black and said he wanted to talk to him about R-Truth. Black said that’s done. Priest said he didn’t think Truth saw it that way, and said he just found out that Black would face Truth on next week’s Smackdown.

Black said if he didn’t know better, he’d say that McIntyre was selling his friend out, but he knows he wouldn’t do that because Priest is the good guy. Black said violence begets violence. Priest asked who told Black that he’s the good guy. He also questioned who told Black that Truth would be victim to violence…

Powell’s POV: Is it just me or does Priest care more about the new version of R-Truth than most fans do?

Jacob Fatu made his entrance for the main event… [C]

Barrett listed the following matches for next week’s Smackdown in Nashville: “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. Uncle Howdy and Erick Rowan for the WWE Tag Team Titles, and R-Truth vs. Aleister Black…

Powell’s POV: At least I think that was Howdy and Rowan in the graphic. They were both wearing masks.

Tessitore added Jade Cargill vs. Naomi to the WWE Evolution lineup…

Jimmy Uso was in the ring and introduced by the ring announcer, and then Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo made their entrance…

4. Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso vs. U.S. Champion Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo. Jimmy knocked Mateo off the apron, but Solo hit him with a Spinning Solo Slam. Solo stared at Fatu heading into a break. [C]

Fatu had a run of offense and hit Solo with a Swanton. Fatu covered Solo, but Mateo broke it up. Jimmy superkicked Mateo, who ended up on the floor. Jimmy dove onto Mateo at ringside. Fatu dove onto Solo on the other side of the ring. Back in the ring, Fatu hit an Impaler DDT on Solo. Fatu followed up with his moonsault finisher and scored the clean pin.

Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso beat U.S. Champion Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo in roughly 9:00.

After the match, Fatu brought Solo to ringside and then stripped the broadcast table. Fatu superkicked Solo onto the table. Fatu went up top, but Talla Tonga showed up and tossed Fatu into the ring. Jimmy went after Talla, but Tonga Loa showed up and attacked Jimmy, and then ran him into a big boot from Talla.

Mateo hit Jimmy with a Tour of the Islands. Loa executed a twisting neckbreaker from the apron to the floor on Jimmy. Fatu was held in place while Solo hit him with a Samoan Spike.

Solo barked at his crew, and then they brought Fatu to ringside and powerbombed him through the broadcast table. Solo held up the U.S. Championship while standing on top of the ringside barricade while the executive producer credits were shown to end the episode…

Powell’s POV: A solid main event with Fatu getting a measure of revenge on Solo, only to have Solo’s crew hit back hard after the match. Is this setting up Jey Uso coming to the aid of his brother and Fatu at some point?

Overall, the matches felt fairly trivial, but the show had more developments than I anticipated for a holiday edition. I will be back shortly with my weekly same-night audio review of Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Let me know what you thought of Smackdown by grading it below. Have a great holiday weekend!