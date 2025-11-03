Create A Pro Wrestling “Basebrawl 2” results (9/7): Vetter’s review of Bully Ray, Matt Cardona, and Bryan Myers vs. Leo Sparrow, VSK, and Eric James in a tables match, Costume Battle Royal

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

Create A Pro Wrestling “Basebrawl 2”

October 4, 2025, in North Merrick, New York, at Brookside Educational Center

Streamed live on YouTube.com



This was a fundraiser for local little league baseball. It was held in a school gym (With that show title, I assumed it was going to be held outdoors on a baseball field.) The lights were on and the risers were packed; they had a crowd of perhaps 500-700 in attendance.

1. A Costume Battle Royal. We have CPA, Vargas (who has the size/body shape of Umaga), and a whole bunch of newer wrestlers who all wore baseball jerseys and T-shirts. Dante Drago is a regular here, and he’s in this, too. We have maybe 12 guys in this one. Vargas easily tossed one scrawny kid after another. El Terrifco, Evil Kip and JGeorge are all in this; I’ve seen them all before. Unsurprising, at 5:30, our final four are Kip, CPA, Vargas, and Drago.

Three guys took turns beating up Kip. CPA peeled off a Mets sweater to reveal another Mets sweater underneath. Kip was tossed. CPA and Dante hit a team suplex on Vargas, then those two brawled. Dante knocked CPA off the apron to the floor. Vargas hit a spinebuster. They went to the ropes; Dante held onto the top rope as they both flipped over; Vargas’ feet landed on the floor so Dante won! Decent comedy.

Dante Drago won a costume battle royal at 10:09.

2. TJ Crawford vs. Nick Robles for the CAP TV Title. Robles is the clueless 1980s rocker, and he brought his cowbell to the ring. They immediately brawled, and Robles hit a dropkick and a Northern Lights Suplex. Crawford suplexed Robles into the corner at 1:00, and he took control. They brawled to the floor, where TJ did his best FIt Finlay move, getting Robles caught in the ring curtain and repeatedly punching him. Robles got back in at 4:30 to avoid a countout, but Crawford remained in charge. TJ hit a gutbuster over his knee.

Robles hit a basement dropkick, and they were both down. He hit a springboard crossbody block, then an Exploder Suplex for a nearfall at 6:30. TJ hit the “Overdrive” twisting neckbreaker for a nearfall, and he argued with the ref. Robles hit a Rocker Dropper axe kick for a nearfall at 8:30. Crawford nailed a superkick for a nearfall. Robles hit a back-body drop on the apron. In the ring, Robles hit a spin kick and a clothesline for the pin! New champion! Decent action.

Nick Robles defeated TJ Crawford to win the CAP TV Title at 11:03.

3. Gabby Forza and Liviyah vs. Davienne and Nat Castle. Gabby and Liviyah have been feuding of late (and Liviyah just dislocated her elbow last week, since this event occurred). As I presumed, Castle and Davienne are the heels and were booed on their way to the ring. Davienne and Gabby, the powerhouses, opened in a lockup, and Davienne knocked her down with a shoulder tackle, so Gabby hit one, too. Liviyah and Gabby hit stereo airplane spins into Samoan Drops at 1:30. Liviyah hit a baseball slide dropkick to the floor onto the heels. She hit a crossbody block on Nat’s back in the ring, then a dropkick.

The babyfaces hit stereo suplexes. Davienne dropkicked Liviyah against the ring post at 4:00 and the heels took control, keeping Liviyah in their corner. Nat hit a German Suplex for a nearfall at 6:00. Davienne repeatedly rammed Liviyah chest-first into the turnbuckles. Gabby finally got a hot tag at 8:30, and she hit a Bulldog Powerslam on Nat for a nearfall. Gabby picked up Nat in a Gorilla Press and tossed her on Davienne. Davienne hit a Death Valley Driver on Gabby for a nearfall. Gabby dropped Castle with a forearm strike.

Gabby tied Davienne in the Tree of Woe, but Gabby missed a splash in the corner. Gabby hit a double suplex at 11:30 and that popped the crowd. Liviyah got a hot tag and hit a double missile dropkick, and she traded forearm strikes with Davienne. Davienne hit a jumping knee to the chin. Gabby hit a spear on Davienne, then the Fire Thunder Driver (sit-out piledriver) to pin Davienne. Nat was already running to the back, making no effort to save her teammate.

Liviyah and Gabby Forza defeated Davienne and Nat Castle at 12:27.

4. Bully Ray (w/D-Von Dudley) and “The Major Players” Matt Cardona and Bryan Myers vs. Leo Sparrow and “Adrenaline Express” VSK and Eric James (w/Sidney Bakabella) in a tables match. Bubba got on the mic and wondered which opponent they’ll put through a table. This crowd was insanely hot for this, and it hadn’t started yet. Bubba told Leo he’s going through a table! Cardona and Sparrow opened; Leo had his hands firmly over his ears to drown out all the boos. Cardona easily knocked the smaller Sparrow down. (I’ve noted that Leo had a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it AEW TV match in a loss to Private Party last year. He also lost to Omos on Raw in 2022.)

Myers got in and rammed Sparrow’s head into the top turnbuckle several times. Bully Ray got back in and hit some loud chops on Sparrow, then some jab punches. The Express jumped in the ring and attacked Bully Ray from behind. Suddenly, everyone was brawling on the floor. In the ring, Leo hit a low-blow uppercut on Ray at 7:30, and the heels worked over Bully Ray. Myers hit a spear on Sparrow. Cardona hit a dropkick on VSK at 11:00, then a Radio Silence leg drop on James.

Myers hit a top-rope dive to the floor. Bully Ray hit a Bulldog Powerslam on Leo. Cardona did the Wassup flying headbutt as Bully Ray and D-Von wish-boned Leo’s legs. The babyfaces all shoved each other before they (and the crowd) all shouted “get the tables!” A table was set up in the ring. Bakabella got in the ring, but D-Von yanked off Sidney’s wig and punched him. Bully then powerbombed Leo through the table to win the match. Sure, it was light on actual in-ring action, but this was perfectly booked, and this crowd ate up every second of this match.

Bubba Ray Dudley, Matt Cardona, and Bryan Myers defeated Leo Sparrow, VSK, and Eric James at 13:31.

5. Bobby Orlando, Bear Bronson, Aaron Rourke, and “The Shooter Boys” Anthony Vecchio and Aaron Ortiz vs. Bobby Casale, Jack Tomlinson, Liam Davis, Lutik Sucio, and Sebastian Amor. My guess is Bobby Orlando has more matches alone than his five opponents have combined. I’ve seen the thick shoot-fighter Casale three or four times now, and he’s impressive. I’ve seen his teammates about the same number of times — just two or three matches each. Amor and Orlando opened; Amor wore a red outfit and singlet that looked like Kevin Nash wore in WCW. Ortiz tagged in and tossed Amor around. The Shooter Boys hit stereo dropkicks at 2:00.

Liam Davis (looking like a young Kevin Steen) entered and tossed Vecchio into a corner. Bear Bronson entered and locked up with Davis. Liam tried some shoulder blocks, but they barely budged Bronson. Bear hit a bodyslam at 5:30. Bear picked up teammate Aaron Rourke and threw him onto Davis, too. The scrawny Tomlinson got in and hit some kicks on WWE ID prospect Rourke. Aaron fired back with a shotgun dropkick. Everyone brawled to ringside. Bear suddenly had a prosthetic leg and he struck Tomlinson with it at 8:00. In the ring, Casale threw Vecchio shoulder-first into the ring post, and the heels began working over Vecchio in their corner.

The commentator talked a bit about Casale’s MMA background during this beatdown of Vecchio. Ortiz got a hot tag at 11:30 and he hit a Northern Lights Suplex on Amor. However, the heels quickly began working over Ortiz. Rourke got a hot tag at 14:30, and he hit a Rude Awakening standing neckbreaker on Amor, then a standing powerbomb on Tomlinson. Orlando hit a missile dropkick on Tomlinson, then an Athena-style flying stunner and a superkick. Liam hit a double-arm brainbuster. Bear hit a Bulldog Powerslam on Liam. Ortiz hit a German Suplex on Amor. Casale hit a double clothesline on the Shooter Boys.

Casale and Bronson squared off; they are the biggest guys on each team. Bronson pulled down the straps of his singlet, and they traded loud chops! Bear hit a clothesline at 18:00 on Casale, then he splashed Tomlinson in the corner, and Bear got both of them across his shoulders before hitting a double Samoan Drop! Bear hit a Black Hole Slam on Liam, then he dropped Sucio on top of Liam. The Shooter Boys hit their Doomsday Blockbuster on Amor, and Bobby immediately hit the top-rope elbow drop to Amor’s sternum for the pin. Good match; it’s always difficult for everyone to get minutes in a 10-man tag, but this worked.

Bobby Orlando, Bear Bronson, Aaron Rourke, Anthony Vecchio, and Aaron Ortiz defeated Bobby Casale, Jack Tomlinson, Liam Davis, Lutik Sucio, and Sebastian Amor at 19:48.

Final Thoughts: An enjoyable show. Nothing must-see, but it was entertaining. I think we all assume that when Bully Ray left his boots in the ring after his TNA match against the Hardys, that it means he’s retired now, too… so this might have been one of his final-ever matches. The crowd thoroughly enjoyed everything about that six-man tag. The women’s match was good, and the battle royal didn’t overstay its welcome, and it came down to the final three obvious likely winners.