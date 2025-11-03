WWE ring announcer reveals her engagement

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia shared the news that she is engaged to be married. Garcia took to social media to make the announcement, but she did not offer any specifics regarding her partner. Rather, Garcia simply stated that the mystery person is a former pro wrestler. She Check out her announcement below or via Instagram.com.

Powell’s POV: Congratulations to Lilian and Marko Stunt on their engagement! Okay, it’s probably not Marko, but I sincerely wish Lilian and her mystery partner the very best. Lilian opened the video by answering fan questions and made the big announcement at the end.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lilian Garcia (@liliangarcia)

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)