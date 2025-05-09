WWE Speed – Kelani Jordan vs. Wren Sinclair

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Friday on social media with the following match featuring Kelani Jordan vs. Wren Sinclair in the first round of a four-woman tournament for a shot at the WWE Women’s Speed Championship held by Sol Ruca. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

TODAY on #WWESpeed! The road to the #WWESpeed Women’s Championship kicks off as @kelani_wwe takes on @WrenSinclairWWE. Find out who advances in the No. 1 Contender’s Tournament! pic.twitter.com/5ZnV42OF38 — WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2025



Powell’s POV: Jordan won the match and will face the winner of next week’s Maxxine Dupri vs. Ivy Nile match. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media with occasional Friday and Saturday episodes at the same start time.