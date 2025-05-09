What's happening...

AEW Collision lineup: The card for next week’s Beach Break themed show

May 9, 2025

AEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for the Saturday, May 17 edition of AEW Collision.

-Tribute to Steve “Mongo” Michael with Ric Flair in attendance

-Anna Jay vs. Megan Bayne

Powell’s POV: Collision will be taped on Wednesday in Chicago, Illinois at NOW Arena. We are looking for reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com. Collision will be simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

