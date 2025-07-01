What's happening...

Ian Riccaboni re-signs with AEW/ROH

July 1, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ian Riccaboni announced Tuesday that he has re-signed with AEW/ROH. “Re-signed with AEW/ROH,” Riccaboni wrote on social media. “Very grateful and excited for what is to come!” Check out his full statement via Bluesky.

Powell’s POV: Now if Tony Khan would just give him a shot as the AEW Dynamite play-by-play voice. I continue to feel that Excalibur would be better suited to work as the third man in a Mike Tenay “professor” style role. That being said, it’s good to see Riccaboni will be sticking around AEW and ROH.

