11/01 Powell’s ROH Wrestling Audio Review: The Pure Title Tournament finals featuring Jonathan Gresham vs. Tracy Williams, plus EC3, Jay Briscoe, and Mark Briscoe vs. Shane Taylor and “SOS” Moses and Kaun in a six-man tag match

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest ROH Wrestling TV show: The Pure Title Tournament finals featuring Jonathan Gresham vs. Tracy Williams, plus EC3, Jay Briscoe, and Mark Briscoe vs. Shane Taylor and “SOS” Moses and Kaun in a six-man tag match, and more (14:48)…

Click here for the November 1 ROH Wrestling TV audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com discussing the WWE financial report, the future of WWE Network and how it affects consumers, the likelihood of a WWE sale, AEW and Impact Wrestling business, and much more...