NXT TV results (7/1): Moore’s review of Jasper Troy vs. Yoshiki Inamura for a shot at the NXT Championship at the Great American Bash, Joe Hendry vs. Wes Lee, Myles Borne vs. Lexis King

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Taped June 24, 2025, in Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center

Aired July 1, 2025, on The CW Network

[Hour One] Highlights from last week’s NXT show aired…

Vic Joseph, Booker T, and Corey Graves were on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

TNA World Champion Trick Williams made his entrance. Trick dapped it up with the commentary team to commentate the next match. High Ryze were out first. Say his name and he appears! I believe in Joe Hendry! Clap Clap! Out next was Joe Hendry…

1. Joe Hendry vs. Wes Lee (w/Tyson Dupont, Tyriek Igwe). Wes and Joe started the match with some chain wrestling. Joe dominated the extended wristlock. Wes used some judo rolls to avoid clotheslines. Joe came right back with a shoulder tackle. Wes flipped out of a suplex, gave Joe a kick, and dumped him to ringside with a huracanrana. Wes hit Joe with a Wrecking Ball Kick. Joe turned Wes inside out with a clothesline.[c]

Wes was dominating back from break. Wes hit Joe with a Phoenix Splash for a good nearfall. Hendry reversed a Tornado DDT into a nice suplex. Joe rallied with right hands and a stiff clothesline. Joe did his signature Fallaway Slam into his Zoolander turn. Wes escaped a Standing Ovation and crumpled Joe with a punch to the gut. Joe lifted Wes up into a modified version of the Standing Ovation for a nearfall.

Tyson put Wes’s foot on the bottom rope. Tyson and Tyriek got up on the apron. Mike Santana ran out to take care of Tyson and Tyriek. Back in the ring, Joe hit Wes with the Standing Ovation for the win.

Joe Hendry defeated Wes Lee via pinfall in 6:29 of on-air time.

Santana joined Joe in the ring and sized up Trick from a distance…

John’s Thoughts: Reason I’m timing the matches minus the commercials is due to living in the west coast I usually use a VPN to fool the computer into thinking I’m in a different time zone (since NXT is on tape delay here). I noticed WWE just uploaded the whole episode on their international netflix due to it being taped. Anyways, solid showcase of Joe to the NXT crowd that doesn’t see a lot of him in terms of stories. It would be cool if they allowed him to do one of his music videos or rock concerts to reintroduce him fully and make viewers care. Happy they put Santana in the TNA Slammiversary match, but not sure why it had to be a triple threat?

Backstage Zaria and Sol Ruca were trying to warn Tatum Paxley about being corrupted by Izzi Dame. Dame showed up and yelled and Sol and Zaria. Dame then changed to a “sincere” tone an thanked Tatum for trusting her. Zaria said if Tatum is not going to see through Izzi, she’s done. Zaria walked off. Dame offered to team up with Tatum to counter Zaria and Sol Ruca. Tatum liked the idea…

Luca Crucifino was shown walking backstage…[c]

Luca Crucifino made his entrance to the old Tony D’Angelo theme. Luca called Tony D out to set things straight. Tony D’Angelo made his entrance and laugh about how it’s Luca calling him out now. Tony D brought up Luca screwing him over last week. Luca said Tony D punched him. Tony D brought up the accidental punch before.

Luca said he gave Tony D all the respect in the world, and now he has to listen to him. Luca talked about how he was loyal by leaving college early just to join the Family. He brought up how he threw away job opportunities to join Tony in WWE. Luca said Tony knows that Luca hasn’t done anything to ever doubt Tony, and that’s Loyalty. Channing Stacks Lorenzo made his entrance.

Stacks was about to thank Luca, but then yelled at him to stop. Luca then decked Tony D with a right hand. Stacks was excited and thought Luca was on his side. Luca then decked Stacks. Luca then proclaimed that he’s not aligned with Tony D or Stacks. He’s aligned with Luca Crucifino…

Kelly Kincaid interviewed Oba Femi about who he would like to face between Inamura and Troy. Oba said he understands why the fans like Inamura, but Inamura needs to prove he is worthy. Inamura showed up saying he’ll show Oba tenacity and grit. He said he’ll prove he’s up to the biggest test. Oba told Josh Briggs to tell his boy to be ready. Oba said while other titles are changing hand, Oba has been a constant for a long time. Inamura said Oba would not have to wait long and “I’ll see you at The Bash”…

Lexis King made his entrance…[c]

John’s Thoughts: I’m still not sold on this current mafia storyline, mostly because it involves a lot of melodrama along with Luca fumbling and bumbling a lot to accidentally punch Tony D. That said this was the best segment of this oddball feud. Luca showed a lot of solid poise and good mic skills. I did chuckle at them kayfabing him a bit by talking about how he left a Law School Degree to join the mafia. That said I’m looking forward to see what Luca can do now that he’s broken free of the Tony D gimmick (I hope he doesn’t just becomes another David Otunga where he’s a “wrestling lawyer”).

Several Florida Gators Football players were shown in the front row…