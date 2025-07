CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE star Chad Gable underwent left shoulder surgery on Tuesday. Gable checked in after surgery with an Instagram video (see below) and also wrote, “I’ll be back quicker than you can say GRACIAS!”

Powell’s POV: Gable did not provide any specifics regarding his injury or how long he will be sidelined after surgery. Here’s wishing him all the best in his recovery.