WWE Raw, Pro Wrestling Boom, B-Boy, Justin Roberts, Tatsumi Fujinami, Taryn Terrell, Rachael Ellering, Harley Cameron, Bill Eadie, Bart Gunn, Bill Goldberg, Claudio Castagnoli, Zelina, Lanny Poffo, Steve Williams, Chyna, Jerry Tuite

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Orlando, Florida, at Kia Center. The show includes Stephanie Vaquer vs. Nikki Bella vs. Raquel Rodriguez in a Triple Threat for the Women’s World Championship. Join me for my live review as the show streams live on Netflix tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night Raw audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The new Pro Wrestling Boom podcast will be available today with “Survivor” Hall of Famer Jonny Fairplay and me discussing AEW Worlds End. We are not taking calls, but we will take email questions on anything pro wrestling related if they arrive before 12CT/1ET via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s Raw and the WWE Holiday Tour live events. If you are going to one of the shows and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-B-Boy (Benny Cuntapay) is 47 today.

-Justin Roberts to 46 today.

-Steve Williams died at age 49 on December 29, 2009, following a long battle with throat cancer.

-Tatsumi Fujinami turned 72 on Sunday.

-Taryn Terrell turned 40 on Sunday.

-Rachael Ellering turned 33 on Sunday.

-Harley Cameron (Danielle Glanville) turned 32 on Sunday.

-The late Lanny Poffo was born on December 28, 1954. He died at age 68 on February 2, 2023.

-Bill Eadie is 77. He worked as Demolition Ax and Masked Superstar.

-Bart Gunn (Michael Polchlopek) turned 60 on Saturday.

-Bill Goldberg turned 59 on Saturday.

-Claudio Castagnoli turned 45 on Saturday.

-Zelina (Thea Trinidad) turned 35 on Saturday.

-The late Chyna (Joanie Lauer) was born on December 27, 1969. She died at age 46 of an overdose of alcohol and prescription drugs on April 20, 2016.

-The late Jerry Tuite was born on December 27, 1966. Tuite, who worked as The Wall and Malice, died of a heart attack at age 36 on December 6, 2003.