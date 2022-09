WWE adds additional dates to its live events schedule

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Friday to announce additional live events.

STAMFORD, Conn., September 16, 2022 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced 25 additional live events as part of the company’s touring schedule. Tickets go on sale next Friday, September 23.

The schedule includes:

Friday, November 18: SmackDown®– XL Center in Hartford, Conn.

Sunday, November 20: Sunday Stunner® – Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pa.

Friday, November 25: SmackDown – Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, R.I.

Sunday, November 27: SuperShow Holiday Tour – Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, ME

Friday, December 2: SmackDown – KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y.

Saturday, December 3: SuperShow Holiday Tour – Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, N.Y.

Sunday, December 4: SuperShow Holiday Tour – VSU Multipurpose Center in Petersburg, Va.

Monday, December 5: Raw ® – Capital One Arena in Washington, DC

– Capital One Arena in Washington, DC Friday, December 9: SmackDown – PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Saturday, December 10: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Dow Event Center in Saginaw, Mich.

Saturday, December 10: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Wesbanco Arena in Wheeling, W. Va.

Sunday, December 11: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, Mich.

Sunday, December 11: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, W. Va.

Monday, December 12: Raw – Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee

Friday, December 16: SmackDown – Allstate Arena in Chicago

Saturday, December 17: SuperShow Holiday Tour – Vibrant Arena at The MARK in Moline, Ill.

Sunday, December 18: SuperShow Holiday Tour – Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minn.

Monday, December 19: Raw – Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA

Monday, December 26: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH

Wednesday, December 28: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland

Wednesday, December 28: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.

Thursday, December 29: WWE Live Holiday Tour – FTX Arena in Miami

Friday, December 30: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Coca Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario

Friday, December 30: SmackDown – Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

Friday, January 6: SmackDown – FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn.

