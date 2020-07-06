WWE Raw preview: Three matches advertised

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Raw Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley in a non-title match.

-Seth Rollins and Murphy vs. Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black.

-Big Show and The Viking Raiders vs. Randy Orton, Andrade, and Angel Garza.

Powell’s POV: Raw was taped over the weekend in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Join me for my Raw live review tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.



The Best of The Boom features Jim Ross joining Jason Powell in this May 9, 2018 discussion regarding his relationship with Vince McMahon, why Vince sticks with Roman Reigns, how Triple H has changed over the years, and more. New episodes of the Boom are typically available mid-week...

