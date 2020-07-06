7/6 WWE Raw Results: Powell’s live review of Raw Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley in a non-title match, Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy, Big Show and The Viking Raiders vs. Randy Orton, Andrade, and Angel Garza

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,415)

Taped Saturday in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired July 6, 2020 on USA Network

[Hour One] The Raw opening played to start the show… Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, and Samoa Joe were on commentary. Phillips hyped Extreme Rules as The Horror Show, and then they hyped the three previously advertised Raw matches…

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre made his entrance while the masked spectator wrestlers behind the plexiglass cheered. Once in the ring, McIntyre looked into the camera and welcomed viewers to Raw. He hyped his Extreme Rules pay-per-view match against Dolph Ziggler and recalled giving letting his challenger choose the stipulation for the match.

Dolph Ziggler made his entrance after being called out by McIntyre. Ziggler stood on the stage and said it was essentially The Decision, but he said he wasn’t taking his talents to South Beach (it’s a LeBron James thing, non-sports fans). Ziggler said the stipulation is a secret.

Powell’s POV: So it’s like the COVID-19 positive test count in WWE?

Ziggler accused McIntyre of stabbing people in the back and forgetting about them en route to his WWE Championship win. Ziggler said it wasn’t just him, he brought someone with him who felt the same way.

Heath Slater walked onto the stage wearing a “Free Agent” t-shirt while Phillips recalled their 3MB history. Slater recalled watching WrestleMania at home with his children. He said he jumped up and screamed, and it was probably the first time that his kids saw him cry. Slater said the joy was due to his love for McIntyre.

Slater said McIntyre is his brother and he called him when he was released. “Where were you for me?” Slater asked twice. Slater said The Bump is the one show that allowed him to speak his mind. He said he was fighting for his girls, not the 22 kids that the world thinks he has. He said his daughters believe in their daddy. “I just want you to know that I was there for you, and you weren’t there for me,” Slater said.

Slater recalled McIntyre saying on The Bump that he would petition for the two of them to have a match, but instead he’s on the unemployment line. Slater said he hopes their friendship can hold on, but he was there to take the opportunity. Slater told McIntyre to give him what he deserved and what he promised to him as a friend.

McIntyre mouthed that he didn’t want to fight Slater, who then shoved him and slapped him. “What about now?” Slater asked. McIntyre responded, “You’re on, you’ve got your fight”… [C]

Powell’s POV: A good segment. It was nice to hear from a more serious Slater, who sold me on this match. Hopefully, McIntyre will have a good counter to Slater’s complaint, as it did make him look bad for not reaching out per the storyline. For those waiting for a 3MB reunion of sorts, keep in mind that Jinder Mahal is recovering from another knee surgery.

1. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Heath Slater in a non-title match. Both men worked in their street clothes. Slater threw some punches at McIntyre in the corner and then removed his t-shirt. When Slater turned around, McIntyre blasted him with a Claymore Kick and then pinned him.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defeated Heath Slater in 0:24 in a non-title match.

After the match, McIntyre glared at Ziggler while Phillips on commentary accused Ziggler of manipulating Slater. Phillips also played up the idea that it hurt McIntyre to do what he did to Slater. As McIntyre was heading to the back, he stopped and watched as Ziggler berated Slater in the ring. Ziggler slapped Slater, who shoved him to the mat.

Ziggler got up and tackled Slater, then raced out of the ring once McIntyre returned. McIntyre barked at Ziggler and told him to get in the damn ring. Ziggler headed to the back. McIntyre reached out and helped Slater to his feet and they hugged while the spectator wrestlers applauded. McIntyre raised the arm of Slater and they took a bow together…

Powell’s POV: A nice moment. I actually wish the match had lasted a bit longer, but they solved the problem of McIntyre coming off poorly via Slater’s promo with that post match scene.

Backstage, Sarah Schreiber tried to interview Sasha Banks and Bayley, but they asked why they should talk to her when they could talk to the world. Asuka showed up after Banks and Bayley left. Schreiber asked Asuka who she planned to handle Banks and Bayley on her own. Asuka asked who said she was alone, then laughed… [C]

The broadcast team recapped Sasha Banks pinning Asuka to win last week’s mixed tag main event…

Sasha Banks and Bayley delivered an in-ring promo. Banks vowed to tap out Asuka when they meet for the Raw Women’s Championship at Extreme Rules. Asuka’s entrance music interrupted the Banks and Bayley rant.

Asuka walked onto the stage with a mic in hand said Banks isn’t good at math and isn’t ready for her. Bayley said Banks humiliated Asuka for the last couple weeks and would do the same at the pay-per-view. Bayley said Banks is ready for anything or anybody that Asuka had waiting for her. Kairi Sane made her entrance and joined Asuka on the stage. Phillips hyped Sane vs. Banks as coming up after a break… [C]

2. Sasha Banks (w/Bayley) vs. Kairi Sane (w/Asuka). A few minutes into the match, Banks taunted Asuka. Bayley walked over and was pushed to the ringside mat by Asuka. Sane sent Banks to ringside, then performed a dropkick under the bottom rope that took out Banks and Bayley. [C]



The Best of The Boom features Jim Ross joining Jason Powell in this May 9, 2018 discussion regarding his relationship with Vince McMahon, why Vince sticks with Roman Reigns, how Triple H has changed over the years, and more. New episodes of the Boom are typically available mid-week...

