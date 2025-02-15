02/15 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 345): NXT Vengeance Day review with John Moore

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell and John Moore reviewing NXT Vengeance Day featuring Oba Femi vs. Grayson Waller vs. Austin Theory for the NXT Championship, Giulia vs. Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Cora Jade for the NXT Women’s Title, and more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 345) and guest John Moore.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.