By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Collision “Grand Slam Australia” (Episode 81)

Taped February 15, 2025 in Brisbane, Australia at Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Simulcast on same day delay on TNT and Max

The show starts at 9:30CT/10:30ET or immediately following NBA All-Star Weekend coverage…