01/13 ProWrestling.net Free Podcast – NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II – Gleed and Gutteridge review Walter vs. Joe Coffey for the WWE UK Championship, Kay Lee Ray vs. Toni Storm vs. Piper Niven for the NXT UK Women’s Championship, a four-way NXT UK Tag Title ladder match, and more 

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Haydn Gleed, Pro Wrestling.net Staffer (@haydngleed)

Haydn Gleed and Darren Gutteridge review the NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II event featuring Walter vs. Joe Coffey for the WWE UK Championship, Kay Lee Ray vs. Toni Storm vs. Piper Niven for the NXT UK Women’s Championship, a four-way NXT UK Tag Title ladder match, and more…

Click here for the January 13 Prowrestling.net All Access – NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II Review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Aron Stevens discussing his intent with his comedic NWA character, why the NWA brought him back to pro wrestling, why he asked for his WWE release despite the popularity of his Damien Sandow persona, his stay in Impact Wrestling, his acting career, and much more (45:34)...

