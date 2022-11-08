NXT live coverage, AEW Dark, NXT poll results, Kazuchika Okada, Keith Lee, Maximo, Ted DiBiase Jr., Candy Floss, Julia Hart

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s NXT television show is live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Last week’s NXT television show finished with a majority C grade from 34 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 26 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Maximo (Jose Christian Alvarado Ruiz) is 42.

-Ted DiBiase Jr. is 40.

-Keith Lee is 38.

-Kazuchika Okada is 35.

-Candy Floss is 23.

-Julia Hart is 21.