11/07 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Seth Rollins defends the U.S. Championship in an open challenge, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso vs. Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Matt Riddle, Dana Brooke vs. Nikki Cross for the WWE 24/7 Championship, Johnny Gargano vs. The Miz, Austin Theory vs. Shelton Benjamin

November 7, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw featuring Seth Rollins defends the U.S. Championship in an open challenge, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso vs. Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Matt Riddle, Dana Brooke vs. Nikki Cross for the WWE 24/7 Championship, Johnny Gargano vs. The Miz, Austin Theory vs. Shelton Benjamin, and more (41:14)…

