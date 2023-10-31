NXT TV live coverage, last week’s NXT Halloween Havoc night one grade and poll results, Koji Kanemoto

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s NXT television show will be live from in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features the Halloween Havoc night two theme and includes Ilja Dragunov vs. Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Last week’s NXT show finished with a majority A grade from 68 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 21 percent of the vote. I felt the majority of voters were very generous, as I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Koji Kanemoto is 57.