WWE Raw preview: The lineup for the Crown Jewel fallout show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.
-Ricochet vs. The Miz vs. Bronson Reed vs. Ivar in a four-way for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship
-Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Akira Tozawa
Powell’s POV: The show will also feature the fallout from Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel event. Raw will be live from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania at Mohegan Sun Arena with the Crown Jewel fallout show. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.
