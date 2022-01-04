What's happening...

01/04 Moore’s NXT 2.0 audio review: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bron Breakker for the NXT Title, Imperium vs. Riddle and MSK, Mandy Rose vs. Raquel Gonzalez vs. Cora Jade for the NXT Women’s Title, Carmelo Hayes vs. Roderick Strong in a title unification match, AJ Styles and Grayson Waller

January 4, 2022

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT 2.0 television show: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bron Breakker for the NXT Title, Imperium vs. Riddle and MSK, Mandy Rose vs. Raquel Gonzalez vs. Cora Jade for the NXT Women’s Title, Carmelo Hayes vs. Roderick Strong in a title unification match, AJ Styles and Grayson Waller, and more (31:42)…

