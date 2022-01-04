01/04 Moore’s NXT 2.0 audio review: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bron Breakker for the NXT Title, Imperium vs. Riddle and MSK, Mandy Rose vs. Raquel Gonzalez vs. Cora Jade for the NXT Women’s Title, Carmelo Hayes vs. Roderick Strong in a title unification match, AJ Styles and Grayson Waller

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT 2.0 television show: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bron Breakker for the NXT Title, Imperium vs. Riddle and MSK, Mandy Rose vs. Raquel Gonzalez vs. Cora Jade for the NXT Women’s Title, Carmelo Hayes vs. Roderick Strong in a title unification match, AJ Styles and Grayson Waller, and more (31:42)…

Click here for the January 4 NXT 2.0 audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.