AEW Dynamite, NXT TV, and MLW Fusion coverage, PCO, Eddie Edwards, Rey Fenix

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite is live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show will be a celebration of life for the late Jon “Brodie Lee” Huber. Join Jake Barnett for the weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review shortly after the show.

-NXT will be broadcast from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center). The show includes Johnny Gargano vs. Leon Ruff for the NXT North American Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members on Thursday.

-MLW Fusion is off for the holiday week. The show will return next week with the Kings of Colosseum show that features Myron Reed vs. Lio Rush for the MLW Middleweight Championship. Fusion streams at 6CT/7ET on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube Page. The show is replayed on beIN Sports on Saturday nights at 9CT/10ET.

Birthdays and Notables

-PCO (Carl Ouellet) is 53.

-Eddie Edwards is 37.

-Rey Fenix is 32.