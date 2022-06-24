AEW Rampage spoilers: Full results of tonight’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

The following matches were taped on Wednesday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at UW–Milwaukee Panther Arena for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Andrade El Idolo beat Rey Fenix

-Serena Deeb and Mercedes Martinez defeated Sierra and Laynie Luck

-Hook over The DKC

-Jeff Cobb defeated Cash Wheeler

