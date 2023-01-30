WWE Raw in Tulsa (reports needed), Pro Wrestling Boom Live, AEW Dark Elevation, Becky Lynch, Drake Maverick, Bob Holly, Nevaeh, Sheamus, Sanada, Shark Boy, Kelly Klein, Josh Bredl, Alicia, Giant Gonzalez, “Sailor” Art Thomas, Andre the Giant

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Center. The show features the fallout from Saturday’s Royal Rumble event. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Join us for Pro Wrestling Boom Live today at 1CT/2ET. Co-host Jonny Fairplay and I will be taking your calls coming out of the WWE Royal Rumble event at PWAudio.net. All pro wrestling current events topics are open for discussion. If you can’t call into the show, you are welcome to send pro wrestling related questions to dotnetjason@gmail.com. The Q&A audio show will return next week.

-AEW Dark Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. We are looking for contributors who are interested in writing our weekly live review of AEW Dark Elevation. If you’d like to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmailcom

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Tulsa, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (and AEW Rampage taping) in Dayton, Ohio, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Greenville, South Carolina. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Becky Lynch (Rebecca Quin) is 36.

-Rockstar Spud/Drake Maverick (James Curtin) is 40.

-The late Giant Gonzaelz (Jorge Gonzalez) was born on January 31, 1966. He died on September 22, 2010 at age 44 due to complications from diabetes.

-The late “Sailor” Art Thomas (Arthur Thomas) was born on January 30, 1924. He died of cancer at age 79 on March 20, 2003.

-Bob Holly (Robert Howard Jr.) turned 60 on Sunday.

-Nevaeh (Beth Crist) turned 37 on Sunday.

-Shark Boy (Dean Roll) turned 48 on Saturday.

-Sheamus (Stephen Farrelly) turned 45 on Saturday.

-Kelly Klein turned 37 on Saturday.

-Sanada (Seiya Sanada) turned 35 on Saturday.

-Former WWE Tough Enough winner Josh Bredl turned 32 on Saturday.

-Alicia (Melinda Padovano) turned 36 on Saturday.

-The late Andre the Giant (Andre Rene Roussimoff) died on January 28, 1993 at age 46 of congestive heart failure. The date of his death is listed incorrectly as January 27 in many places, but I once again defer to historian and author Pat Laprade, who co-wrote the book “The Eighth Wonder Of The World: The True Story of Andre The Giant.”