What's happening...

WWE Smackdown poll results for the Christmas night edition

December 29, 2020

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The December 25 edition of Friday Night Smackdown finished with A as the majority grade with 45 percent of the vote each in our weekly post show poll. B finished a second with 36 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show an A- grade. It was an extremely rare opportunity for Smackdown to air after an NFL game, and WWE wisely loaded up the show and produced a memorable edition that concluded with a feel good title win for Big E. My only knock on the show was the bizarre back and forth between rules being enforced during the Triple Threat tag match, which was supposed to be a no disqualification match. Nonetheless, WWE really did a nice job of producing a strong show for the bigger than usual viewing audience. You can vote in our post show polls after WWE Raw, NXT, AEW Dynamite, WWE Friday Night Smackdown, and pay-per-views immediately following each show. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.