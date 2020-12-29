WWE Smackdown poll results for the Christmas night edition

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The December 25 edition of Friday Night Smackdown finished with A as the majority grade with 45 percent of the vote each in our weekly post show poll. B finished a second with 36 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show an A- grade. It was an extremely rare opportunity for Smackdown to air after an NFL game, and WWE wisely loaded up the show and produced a memorable edition that concluded with a feel good title win for Big E. My only knock on the show was the bizarre back and forth between rules being enforced during the Triple Threat tag match, which was supposed to be a no disqualification match. Nonetheless, WWE really did a nice job of producing a strong show for the bigger than usual viewing audience. You can vote in our post show polls after WWE Raw, NXT, AEW Dynamite, WWE Friday Night Smackdown, and pay-per-views immediately following each show. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting.