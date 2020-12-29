Glenn “Kane” Jacobs on the death of Jon Huber, The Undertaker’s Final Farewell segment, his WWF Championship win at the 1998 King of the Ring

CategoriesInterview Highlights NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast with Glenn Jacobs (a/k/a Kane)

Hosts: JP John Poz and Tom Prichard

Twitter: @TwoManPowerTrip

Website: www.tmptempire.com

Interview available at Tmptow.podomatic.com

On the passing of Jon Huber (Brodie Lee/Luke Harper): Yeah, I was shocked. Friend of mine texted me and told me and I was like, ‘There’s no way’ and Jon, he was a very good guy. He was a sweetheart, just a good person. 2020 has been an awful year. First, Pat Patterson recently passed away, so it’s just been… it’s been a terrible year and this added to it. Like I said, Jon was just a great guy, had a wonderful family and I don’t know what else to say.

The Undertaker’s ‘Final Farewell’ segment that took place at Survivor Series: No, no, no. I was supposed to [be in ring gear]. Yeah, here’s the thing: Kane is Kane and despite different incarnations and all that, that was the reason for that because Kane and Undertaker I think, you know, pulled back the veil somewhat and sometimes we forget that. But that’s kind of what separates them I think from a lot of the other formers is the fact that they’re truly characters and I know people speculated [but] that was the plan all along so, some of those things I think sometimes people [begin] speculating and outthink themselves a little too much into it.

On his WWF Championship win at the 1998 King of the Ring pay-per-view: It was just awesome, I mean just awesome because [Steve] Austin was on a rocket ship going straight to the moon and just to be a part of all that, it was pretty amazing. Then of course, no one remembers that because that was the same night Mick [Foley] flew off the cage and went through the cage so to this day, I’m still pretty hot at Mick Foley because no one remembers I won my first world championship the same night he had the Hell In A Cell and went off of it twice. But anyway, it was a pretty amazing night.

Other topics include The Attitude Era, Paul Bearer, his WWF Debut, his relationship with Undertaker, Jim Cornette, SMW, the JPWA Wrestling Academy, and more.

You can listen to other shows apart of the TMPT Empire including Shane Douglas’ Triple Threat Podcast, Taking You to School with Dr. Tom Prichard, Talking Tough with Rick Bassman, Taskmaster Talks with Kevin Sullivan and the University of Dutch with Dutch Mantell.