By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following wrestlers are now on the WWE Smackdown roster following the 2020 WWE Draft.

Men’s Division

-Roman Reigns (Universal Champion)

-Sami Zayn (Intercontinental Champion)

-Aleister Black

-Apollo Crews

-Big E

-Bo Dallas

-Daniel Bryan

-Dominik Mysterio

-Jaxson Ryker

-Jey Uso

-Jimmy Uso

-Kalisto

-Kevin Owens

-King Corbin

-Lars Sullivan

-Mojo Rawley

-Murphy

-Otis

-Rey Mysterio

-Seth Rollins

-Shorty G

Women’s Division

-Bayley (Smackdown Women’s Champion)

-Bianca Belair

-Billy Kay

-Carmella

-Liv Morgan

-Mickie James

-Natalya

-Ruby Riott

-Sasha Banks

-Tamina

-Zelina Vega

Men’s Tag Team Division

-“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins (Smackdown Tag Champions)

-Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

-Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro

-Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake

Powell’s POV: The WWE website mistakenly lists Mustafa Ali, Drew Gulak, and Tucker listed as Smackdown wrestlers, so perhaps they are in the process of updating their page. Mickie James is listed as a Smackdown wrestler and Andrade is listed as a Raw wrestler, but the company never bothered to assign them to a roster during the draft.



