The WWE Raw roster coming out of the 2020 WWE Draft

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following wrestlers are on the WWE Raw roster following the 2020 WWE Draft.

Men’s Division

-Drew McIntyre (WWE Champion)

-Bobby Lashley (U.S. Champion)

-AJ Styles

-Akira Tozawa

-Andrade

-Angel Garza

-Arturo Ruas

-Big Show

-Braun Strowman

-Brock Lesnar

-Cedric Alexander

-Dabba-Kato

-Drew Gulak

-Elias

-Humberto Carrillo

-Jeff Hardy

-Jinder Mahal

-Keith Lee

-Matt Riddle

-MVP

-R-Truth (24/7 Champion)

-Randy Orton

-Ricochet

-Riddick Moss

-Samoa Joe

-Sheamus

-Shelton Benjamin

-“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

-Titus O’Neil

-Tucker

-Retribution’ T-Bar, Mace, Slapjack

Women’s Division

-Asuka (Raw Women’s Champion)

-Alexa Bliss

-Becky Lynch

-Charlotte Flair

-Dana Brooke

-Lacey Evans

-Lana

-Mandy Rose

-Naomi

-Nia Jax (WWE Women’s Tag Champion)

-Nikki Cross

-Peyton Royce

-Shayna Baszler (WWE Women’s Tag Champion)

-Retribution’ Retaliation

Men’s Tag Team Division

-Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods (Raw Tag Team Champions)

-“The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar

-Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado

-The Miz and John Morrison

Powell’s POV: For what it’s worth, he WWE website still lists Drew Gulak and Tucker as being Smackdown wrestlers. Mickie James is listed as a Smackdown wrestler and Andrade is listed as a Raw wrestler, but the company never bothered to assign them to a roster during the draft.



