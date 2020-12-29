AEW Dynamite and NXT TV poll results

CategoriesAEW News Dot Net Notebook NEWS UPDATES WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The December 23 AEW Dynamite produced an B grade from 35 percent of the voters in our post show poll. C finished second with 26 percent of the vote.

-The December 23 NXT television show scored an A grade from 52 percent of our poll voters. B finished second with 27 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave AEW Dynamite a B grade, and NXT a B- this time around. Dynamite spotlighted some younger talent, including during the entertaining AEW Tag Title match that closed the show. Meanwhile, NXT was solid, but the ice cold Velveteen Dream in the main event match didn’t help the cause. You can vote in our polls on NXT, Dynamite, WWE Raw, WWE Friday Night Smackdown, and pay-per-views immediately following each show. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting.