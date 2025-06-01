Karrion Kross on his WrestleMania promo, recalls Scarlett receiving standing ovations for her work with Rhea Ripley, how he has changed since his WWE release in 2021

CategoriesInterview Highlights NEWS TICKER WWE News

Good Karma Wrestling with guest Karrion Kross

On the infamous WrestleMania promo: “I’ll give you a little bit of inside information. So I was asked the day before to do Sam Roberts’ podcast, and I said, ‘What would you like on that?’ They said, ‘Well, it’s right after the match.’ Well, I have to take into consideration what has happened to Karrion Kross. His group gets nuked, he has only one match on Raw, and he lost it. He loses the Andre [the Giant Memorial battle royal], and then he tries to help AJ [Styles] with the whole world watching on the grandest stage of them all, and gets punched out. How would you be feeling? Not great. So, that’s basically what you guys saw is the story that has played out. Some people don’t like the story that you narrate that they told, they get a little uncomfortable when you tell the story back to them. But it made for great content. Ultimately, all kidding aside, everything that I approach, with what I am given in our industry, I am always asking myself, ‘Well, what am I going to do, what am I going to say to make people care?’ You have to give people a reason to watch. You can not take for granted that they are just going to be there.”

On fantasy booking Scarlett for Evolution 2: “I will tell you this. On a house show, Scarlett and I got a last-minute notice that we could potentially be working Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, and we were over the moon about it. So, we end up working them that weekend, and it was the talk of the show, and Scarlett got a standing ovation in Gorilla both nights when she walked through that curtain. She had really, really good matches with Rhea. I know things are very story-driven, and that may seem like a random match for people because there is no build-up, but Scarlett vs Rhea would be an excellent match; it would blow people away, I guarantee it. I have been in this business for 11 years, getting a standing ovation in Gorilla, that means something. If we are talking super fantasy booking, I have always wanted to see Scarlett vs. Trish Stratus.”

On how the current Karrion Kross is different from the one that was released in 2021: “Honestly working with people like Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles who, in my opinion, is the best in-ring performer who has ever lived, and I’m not being sarcastic I really do believe that. Working with Bobby Lashley, working with the Wyatts, on UK tours, working with Sheamus, working with Drew McIntyre. Working with New Day, working backstage with Miz. I feel like I have had these incredible opportunities since I have been back to be around people that have won world championships. They have been in high-level, high-pressure situations and really good on their feet. I always try to remain a sponge, I’m always trying to learn. Working around those people, I feel like it’s put my IQ in terms of connecting with the audience and just how to frame the psychology of matches and knowing really what people want to see out of the time allotted that we are given, it’s put me light years ahead. I feel just way ahead of where I used to be, just being in proximity of these people and getting to work with them.”

