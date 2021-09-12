WWE Raw preview: The updated lineup for Monday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Bobby Lashley vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship.

-Damian Priest’s open challenge for the U.S. Championship.

-Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Shayna Baszler in a non-title match.

-Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya.

-AJ Styles, Omos, Mace, and T-Bar vs. Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Mansoor, and Mustafa Ali.

Powell's POV: Raw will be live from Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden.