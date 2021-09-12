WWE Raw preview: The updated lineup for Monday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.
-Bobby Lashley vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship.
-Damian Priest’s open challenge for the U.S. Championship.
-Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Shayna Baszler in a non-title match.
-Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya.
-AJ Styles, Omos, Mace, and T-Bar vs. Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Mansoor, and Mustafa Ali.
Powell's POV: Raw will be live from Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden.
