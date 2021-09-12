9/12 ROH Death Before Dishonor results: Powell’s review of Bandido vs. Brody King vs. EC3 vs. Demonic Flamita in an elimination match for the ROH World Championship, Jonathan Gresham vs. Josh Woods for the ROH Pure Title, Miranda Alize vs. Rok-C to become the first ROH Women’s World Champion

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS ROH PPV Reports

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor

Aired September 12, 2021 on pay-per-view, FITE TV, and HonorClub

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena



ROH Death Before Dishonor First Hour Free

-The pre-show opened with a memorial graphic for the late Shannon “Daffney” Spruill. The ROH crew stood around the ring for a ten bell salute.

-A video package aired on the four-way elimination main event for the ROH World Championship.

-Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman checked in on commentary from their desk on the main floor. They ran through the pay-per-view lineup.

-Bobby Cruise served as the ring announcer and ran through the Royal Rumble style rules of the Honor Rumble match. Entrants come out every 90 seconds.

1. The 16-man Honor Rumble match for a future shot at the ROH World Championship. The first two entrants were Brian Johnson and Brian Milonas. Hometown boy Johnson delivered a promo before Milonas came out. They shook hands while the broadcast team noted that Johnson was wearing Eagles colors while Milonas was dressed in Steelers colors.

The third entrant was Beer City Bruiser, who is the tag partner of Milonas. Ken Dixon carried a keg to the ring while escorting Bruiser.

The fourth entrant was Danhausen. The Bouncers performed a double chokeslam on Danhausen. Coleman said there were sixteen entrants. He removed his shirt.

The fifth entrant was Caprice Coleman. “Caprice Coleman is shredded,” Riccaboni said. “Where was he hiding that?” Coleman clotheslined Bruiser over the top rope to eliminate him.

The sixth entrant was Sledge. Coleman eliminated Milonas, and Johnson eliminated Coleman. The production team missed both eliminations while showing Sledge make his entrance.

The seventh entrant was PCO. Brian Zane filled in for Coleman on commentary and confirmed that it was a 16-man match rather than the listed 15-man match (I adjusted the count in the main listing above). PCO and Sledge went at one another. Their six-man tag partner Danhausen tried to talk them down.

The eighth entrant was PJ Black. Sledge failed to eliminate Black while PCO worked over Johnson.

-The ninth entrant was Dak Draper. It was noted that he’s the tallest man in the match.

-The tenth entrant was Silas Young. Riccaboni noted that Young was the only person in the match who won a previous Honor Rumble match. Draper eliminated Sledge.

-The eleventh entrant was Rey Horus. Riccaboni noted that Horus is the best friend of ROH World Champion Bandido.

-The twelfth entrant was Dante Caballero. Johnson eliminated Danhausen, which didn’t sit well with the live crowd. Black tried to eliminate Johnson despite being aligned. PCO did his short circuit routine and eliminated himself.

The thirteenth entrant was Flip Gordon. He came out to his old video wall and had the American flag over his back. Gordon was in babyface mode while it was explained that he was hit in the head and may be suffering from amnesia. Gordon eliminated Young.

The fourteenth entrant was Joe Keys. Caballero performed a double team move with tag partner Keys, but then he tried and failed to eliminate him. Gordon tried to intervene and was hit by a double superkick from Keys and Caballero.

The fifteenth entrant was World Famous CB. The broadcast team played him up as being a veteran of Honor Rumble matches. Draper eliminated Caballero. Keys went after Draper, who ended up eliminating Keys.

The sixteenth and final entrant was Alex Zayne. The broadcast team acted shocked by the return of Zayne, who worked as Ari Sterling in WWE before he was released. Draper caught Zayne in a stretch muffler, but Zayne was able to eliminate him. Horus eliminated CP, and then. Johnson eliminated Horus in back to back eliminations.

The final four were Zayne, Gordon, Black, and Johnson. Black and Johnson indicated that the would work together. Gordon eliminated Johnson. Zayne performed a double huracanrana on Gordon and Black. Gordon went for a springboard move, but Zayne shoved him off the top rope to eliminate him. Black went for a cross body block on Zayne, who was leaning against the ropes. Zayne held onto the ropes while Black tumbled over the top and to the floor to end the match.

Alex Zayne won the 16-man Honor Rumble to earn a future ROH World Championship match.

Powell’s POV: Zayne was a nice surprise and the right guy to go over. He was just starting to to shine in ROH before he signed with WWE. I’m still baffled by WWE’s decision to waste him on 205 Live rather than doing something with him on NXT.

-A brief video package aired on the ROH Women’s World Championship tournament.

-Quinn McKay stood on the stage and introduced Maria Kanellis-Bennett. Maria said she was proud of all the tournament entrants. She thanked the fans for supporting women’s wrestling and the tournament. Maria also thanked the women who came before her. She said she would put the winner of the Miranda Alize vs. Rok-C match against anyone. McKay closed the segment.

-A Rok-C video package aired.

-Bandido was shown arriving at the building and being greeted by Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus, who were complimentary of the new ROH World Champion.

-A video package aired on the ROH Pure Championship match between Jonathan Gresham and Josh Woods.

-New ROH Tag Champions Kenny King and Dragon Lee made their entrance and delivered a promo on the stage. Lee noted that his brother had surgery. King took a couple of jabs at Philadelphia sports teams. He said LFI are running ROH. King also spoke about the ROH Six-Man Tag Title match.

-Riccaboni set up a video package on Dalton Castle vs. Eli Isom, which he said would open the main card.

-Coleman rejoined the broadcast team. Riccaboni gave a sendoff to Zane while noting that he would be handling some of the backstage interviews. The trio delivered final hype for the pay-per-view to close the pre-show.

ROH Death Before Dishonor Pay-Per-View

A video package opened the pay-per-view. Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary, and Bobby Cruise was the ring announcer…

2. Dalton Castle (w/Boys) vs. Eli Isom. Dak Draper sat in on commentary. Castle had a group of Boys with him (not the real Boys) and they all danced together as part of his entrance. Isom performed an early flip dive onto Castle at ringside. Later, Isom executed a popup neckbreaker for a near fall. Draper left the broadcast table and spoke with The Boys at ringside. Draper reached inside the ring and pulled Castle to ringside.

Isom performed a dive from the ropes that took out The Boys. Draper entered the ring and tried to clothesline Isom, who ducked it before kicking Draper in the balls. Castle went or the Bangarang, but Isom countered and got a near fall. Castle ended up hitting the Bangarang and scored the pin…

Dalton Castle defeated Eli Isom in 9:15.

Powell’s POV: A decent opener that felt like something that could have played out on television. Isom is working with a former ROH World Champion and yet it feels like he’s still stuck in an undercard program. I hope he gets a big boost from this feud with Castle when all is said and done.

3. Jake Atlas vs. Taylor Rust. Rust worked as Tyler Rust in NXT and was previously known as Rust Taylor on the independent scene. The wrestlers adhered to the Code of Honor. Atlas sported a new blue hair look. Rust put Atlas in a wrist lock and then stomped his arm.

Rust caught Atlas with Soul Food and pinned him, but the referee called it a two count. Rust applied a submission hold moments later and the referee called for the bell to end it. Coleman said Atlas was hurt before the submission hold was applied.

Taylor Rust defeated Jake Atlas in 7:00.

Powell’s POV: I’m not sure what caused it, but it looked like Atlas was out of it. Things got really clunky during the last minute of the match and then he didn’t kick out when Rust pinned him after Soul Food. This was disappointing, but that’s certainly understandable if Atlas was injured. Here’s hoping that he’s okay and that we get a redo on ROH television once he’s healthy.

4. Homicide, Chris Dickinson, and Tony Deppen vs. John Walters, LSG, and Lee Moriarty. Deppen blasted a springboarding LSG with a knee to the head. Moriarty took out Homicide with a dive to the floor. A short time later, Walters applied a leg lock on Dickinson. Homicide tried to break it up, but Walters maintained the hold while DDT’ing Homicide. Walters applied a double Muta Lock on Dickinson and Homicide. Homicide tapped, but Dickinson was the legal man. Deppen broke up the hold.

Homicide took out all three opponents at ringside with a dive. Back inside the ring, Dickinson performed a Death Valley Driver and then pinned Moriarty while Deppen stood guard.

Homicide, Chris Dickinson, and Tony Deppen beat John Walters, LSG, and Lee Moriarty in 10:55.

Powell’s POV: A good match with everyone having a moment to shine. It felt a bit random in that they didn’t do anything to set up the match on the ROH Wrestling syndicated show. The right team went over, though, as Violence Unlimited is an established faction. And the right guy took the loss given that Moriarty recently signed with AEW.

After the match, Walters, LSG, and Moriarty bickered. Jay Lethal, Tracy Williams, and Rhett Titus came out. Lethal asked the trio not to fight. He said it’s been a long time since he didn’t have a match on a pay-per-view, but he’s okay with because he gets to sit back and enjoy the show.

Lethal questioned how people couldn’t be excited about the future of the company with Eli Isom, the ROH Women’s World Championship, and LSG and Walters in the Pure division. Lethal told Moriarty that he wished he was staying so that he could see him in the Pure division.

Lethal spoke about watching Eddie Guerrero, Dean Malenko, and Samoa Joe. A group of ROH wrestlers walked onto the stage and applauded Lethal’s comments. Lethal also touted AJ Styles, Reckless Youth, and Alex Shelley.

Lethal praised Jonathan Gresham as the Pure Champion. He said he heard the Pure division described as cool and new during the pandemic. He continued to gush over his love over pro wrestling and the Pure division and then everyone inside the ring shook hands to close the segment…

An ad aired for the ROH Honor Pals. Riccaboni and Coleman fought with two of the Honor Pals, then hyped the next match…

5. Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe vs. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett. Mark performed a big dive off the top rope and landed on both opponents at ringside. Later, Mark performed Froggy Bow on Taven and had him pinned, but Bennett broke it up at the last moment.

A short time later, Mark ended up with a chair that he set up by the ropes. Mark used the chair as a springboard to dive onto Bennett at ringside. In the ring, Jay set up Taven for a Jay Driller, but Taven countered into an inside cradle and scored the pin…

Matt Taven and Mike Bennett defeated Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe in 13:20.

Powell’s POV: A good match that elevated Taven and Bennett. They weren’t in the top five rankings prior to this match, which the broadcast team noted going in. It still packs a punch to beat The Briscoes clean in ROH, so this was a key win for Taven and Bennett.

A video package set up the ROH Pure Championship match…

6. Jonathan Gresham vs. Josh Woods for the ROH Pure Championship. Both men used a rope break around 4:00. They were tangled up in the rope and the referee counted it against both men. They got tied up in the ropes again around 9:00. Gresham didn’t release the hold. The referee scolded Gresham, but he didn’t rule it as a rope break for either man.