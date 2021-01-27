MLW Fusion preview: Strap Match, AAA Cruiserweight Championship match, tag match for a shot at the MLW Tag Titles

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion television show.

-Richard Holliday vs. Savio Vega in a strap match for the Caribbean Championship.

-Laredo Kid vs. Zenshi for the AAA Cruiserweight Championship.

-TJP and Bu Ku Dao vs. “Violence is Forever” Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku for a shot at the MLW Tag Titles.

-Tom Lawlor addresses rumors of Team Filthy attacking ACH and that Filthy Island is going bankrupt.

