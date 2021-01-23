WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight viewership

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 2.282 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 2.262 million viewers drawn by last week’s show (the overnight number last week was 2.153 million viewers). Friday’s first hour delivered 2.284 million viewers, and the second hour produced 2.280 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: A good week, especially given that the final number typically ends up higher than the overnight number. Smackdown finished with a .6 in the adults 18-49 demographic for Fox. It topped other broadcast network programming in the men 18-49 demographic, and finished tied for first in adults 18-34. The final viewership count should be available on Monday.