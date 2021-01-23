WWE Royal Rumble lineup: The updated list of Rumble match entrants

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Royal Rumble event that will be held on Sunday, January 31 in Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field.

-Men’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Dolph Ziggler, 18 TBA)

-Women’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Bayley, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Peyton Royce, Alexa Bliss, Shayna Baszler, Tamina, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, 18 TBA).

-Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg for the WWE Championship.

-Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing match for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Sasha Banks vs. Carmella for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

Powell’s POV: WWE added Zayn, Nakamura, and Ziggler to the men’s Rumble match, and Tamina, Morgan, and Riott to the women’s Rumble match. The Smackdown Women’s Championship is not officially listed on the WWE website as of this update, but it was definitely mentioned on Friday’s Smackdown television show.